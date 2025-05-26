Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks with a left quadriceps strain, the team announced on Monday. Indiana added that it will provide further updates, as available, following her re-evaluation.

Clark is coming off a rough performance in her most recent game, a 90-88 Fever loss to the reigning champion New York Liberty. Though Clark managed 18 points and 10 assists, she did her damage on 6-18 shooting (2-11 3PT) and committed 10 turnovers.

The Fever did not specify when the injury occurred.

Through four games in her second season, Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. The Fever are 2-2 and play next on Wednesday night against the Washington Mystics.