Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson unveiled her signature shoe with Nike two months ago. Now, her long-awaited A'One “Pink Aura” shoes are scheduled for official release on May 6.

In an official ad, Wilson described at length the structure of the A'One and how it will help her game, per Nike Basketball.

“Thinking about how far we come,” she said. “Got a little flash to it. Pink is kind of my favorite color if you can't tell. Everyone in the arena knows that you have on the A'One. The A'One is something that is durable, but at the same time, very comfortable. Obviously I love it. I'm playing in it. When you play, the last thing you want to think about is your shoes. We needed the traction to be great, because when you think about the movement, it's not just a lot of up and down. It's a lot of cuts, it's a lot of slashes. it's a lot of stop-and-go's. Whether you're in transition or just the flow of the games. When it's A'ja it's top tier, it's A'One, and it's real. And that's what you guys are gonna get.”

Aura in every detail. Hearing @_ajawilson22 tell us how the A’One came to life has us ready to lace ’em up ASAP. Dropping May 6 in Nike Stores and https://t.co/SxLqmxNx0C. pic.twitter.com/zQ5lSqIAMw — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The release of her shoe coincides with the beginning of the WNBA preseason, which begins Friday, May 2. The regular season officially begins on May 16.

In May 2024, Nike announced that Wilson would be getting her own signature shoe. Wilson signed a six-year extension with Nike in December, officially making a long-standing commitment to the brand.

Wilson debuted her Nike A'One “Pearl” during the NBA All-Star weekend in February in homage to her late grandmother, who once gave her a pair of pearls. She has made a conscious effort to celebrate her family in the development of her shoe.

With much fanfare and a major brand behind her, she is set to charter a new course in her career.

Furthermore, Wilson joins an elite class of WNBA players to have a shoe to call her own.

13 WNBA players have had their shoe

Wilson solidified her place in history alongside other greats in the WNBA by having a shoe in her name. The other players on that list include Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, Nikki McCray, Chamique Holdsclaw, Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark.

These players were known for their combined skill on the floor and marketability off the court.

Wilson's marketability and all-around style of play make her suitable for having her own shoe.