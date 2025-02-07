With the recent surge the WNBA has seen over the last few years, it comes as no surprise that some of its biggest superstars are beginning to build brands for themselves off the court. There's arguably no bigger star in the WNBA than reigning MVP Las Vegas Aces' A'Ja Wilson, so it's only right that sponsor Nike finally unveil her own signature sneaker, the Nike A'One.

There have only been 13 athletes in the WNBA's history to receive their own signature sneaker, with Comets' Sheryl Swoopes becoming the first woman to do so in 1995 and Wilson becoming the latest the join the club. It's certainly a long overdue conclusion considering she's been named MVP three times, WNBA Champion twice, and even winning an Olympic Gold Medal.

The Nike A'One will be Wilson's first-ever signature sneaker silhouette, which she actually had a hand in designing and bringing to fruition. The release will mark yet another historic milestone for the WNBA as one of their own joins elite sneaker company.

Nike unveils the Nike A'One

The first edition of the Nike A'One will come in a monochromatic pink look, which was important to A'ja Wilson in signifying the strength and impact women have had on the game of basketball. The shoes feature a sleek construction and take subtle cues from some of Nike's more recent models like the Nike Giannis Freak 6 and the LeBron 22.

The shoes will feature the latest in Nike's basketball tech, including a new Nike Zoom outsole construction along with the debut of Wilson's personal Nike logo along the tongue. The shoes also draw inspiration from pearls and pearl necklaces, something that A'ja Wilson and her family hold near and dear to their hearts. All in all, this is certainly one of the sleeker looking shoes Nike basketball has dropped in the last couple of years.

The Nike A'One will officially release in May 2025 and will be available in full sizing. For more updates on the upcoming release, be sure to keep up with Sneakers news as we'll be awaiting an official rollout come release time.