Caitlin Clark quickly became the face of the WNBA during her historic rookie season, which followed a record-breaking run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, but A'ja Wilson is still the standard of the league. The Las Vegas Aces star posted arguably the greatest individual season the W has ever seen, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 51.8 percent from the field. She continues to get her just due for the sensational campaign.

NBA 2K25, one of the most anticipated sports video games of the year, assigned Wilson a 98 overall rating, which ranks above any other WNBA player, via Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

After leading their respective franchises to the Finals last season, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart both come in right behind Wilson with a 97 rating. Clark, who helped rejuvenate the Indiana Fever and sport, gets a 96 and new Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas rounds out the top-five with a 94. Considering these are the talents who comprise the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team, people should have little issue with the current rankings.

What does A'ja Wilson have in store for the Aces and WNBA in 2025?

Wilson established herself as the biggest juggernaut in the league during the last several years, winning back-to-back championships with the Aces and collecting WNBA Finals MVP honors, three regular season MVP awards and two Defensive Player of the Year crowns. If the Aces are going to reclaim their previous spot on the mountaintop and avenge their 2024 postseason defeat to the eventual champion Liberty, they will probably need A'ja Wilson to maintain her historically brilliant form.

Fittingly, Vegas begins its 2025 campaign with a road matchup versus New York on Saturday afternoon. If No. 22 looks like the supremely-rated player NBA 2K25 rightfully has her as, then the Aces could make a loud statement in their season opener. Though, expect Breanna Stewart and the other women presently chasing Wilson to use these ratings as extra motivation.