The WNBA season is upon us! On Friday, the first three games of the season will begin, and No. 1 overall pick in the recent WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers, will debut in Dallas.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will begin the season on Saturday against the Chicago Sky.

Now that the WNBA Draft is behind us and the season is set to begin, 2K has released the updated overalls for the top 10 players in the game. Of course, reigning MVP A'ja Wilson leads the way at 98 overall, and Clark is not far below at a 96 overall rating.

NBA 2K25 revealed its top 10 player ratings for the 2025 WNBA season. Aces star A’ja Wilson leads the way at 98 overall. Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is tied for ninth at 91 overall.#WNBA #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/P8LE8P9Um3 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The New York Liberty, who are fresh off winning the 2024 Championship, have three players in the top 10 of the ratings. Former MVP, Breanna Stewart, is 97 overall. Her teammates, Sabrina Ionescu (93) and Jonquel Jones (92) have the 7th and 8th best ratings.

The ratings for the rest of the league's players should drop soon, as we are roughly 24 hours away from the season's tip-off.

Caitlin Clark is turning into the face of the league quickly. Many 2K players will use Clark in the game and try and recreate all of her iconic moments on the court. The Fever are a team on the rise in the East, and Clark has a very good teammate in Aliyah Boston. The team recently added DeWanna Bonner to the roster, and with Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham in the mix, they should see a lot of success.

Clark's rating is a 96 overall right now, but it won't be for long until she is 99 overall and the best player in the game over Wilson.