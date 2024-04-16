Coach Lisa Bluder did not just produce one star out of the Iowa women's basketball system. Caitlin Clark may have stolen the show in the WNBA Draft but another member of the Hawkeyes got drafted too, Kate Martin. The star guard will be joining an insanely loaded Las Vegas Aces roster that is fresh from a championship. It even looks like A'ja Wilson and the rest of her teammates are already excited to play with her.

Kate Martin was selected in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Aces saw that she was available with the 18th pick and they immediately took that opportunity. When the front office made that move, A'ja Wilson was pumped up.

“Welcome @kate_martin22!!! I have an outfit for you,” the 27-year-old Aces star wrote.

To say that the Iowa guard is joining one of the greatest squads formed in WNBA history is an understatement. She will get to learn from Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray, and Alysha Clark.

Even Caitlin Clark was hyped that her former Iowa teammate was joining an elite squad.

“KATE. MARTIN. LFGGGGG,” the first overall pick of the WNBA Draft wrote.

Coach Becky Hammon is also the best head honcho that the WNBA has to offer. She led the Aces to an insane 114.8 offensive rating and 99.2 defensive rating. Both of those numbers lead the league. So, Martin will be in safe hands with the Aces as the squad tries to notch yet another championship this year. Her leadership and maturity in absorbing schemes along with directions from her coaches are already there. All she has to do is improve on a daily basis.

What are the Aces getting?

Martin is one of the best leaders in college basketball. She knows how to hype her team up whenever they are deflated and it does get Iowa running a lot of the time. But, she is not just a woman of intangibles. The new member of the Aces is able to impact every aspect of the game and contribute to winning basketball.

In 2023-24, she knocked down 50.7% of her shots from all three levels of scoring to notch 13.1 points on a nightly basis. Much like Caitlin Clark, Martin has also developed a lethal shot from outside which helps her sink 37% of her shots from that area.

More than her elite shooting capabilities, her defensive arsenal is also one of the best in the 2024 WNBA Draft Class. Throughout Martin's college stint with Iowa, it was only in her rookie season that she did not average more than 0.9 steals. Her rebounding also took a giant leap in Iowa's 2023-24 campaign. The jump saw her notch 6.8 rebounds which was a big improvement from her 4.2 rebounds in the previous season.

The Aces may have just found their next leader in Martin. Hopefully, she can learn the ropes in her earlier seasons such that the squad can have her as their long-term star. The WNBA season may not have started but it is very obvious that Martin will be one of the best players to come out of this draft.