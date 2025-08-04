Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will miss at least the next two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain during Sunday’s 111–58 victory over the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Monday.

Collier sustained the injury late in the third quarter of the blowout win. With 30 seconds left in the period, she landed awkwardly while attempting to secure an offensive rebound. Minnesota was ahead by 43 points at the time. She remained down on the floor for several minutes in visible pain before teammates helped her off the court.

The Lynx said Collier underwent an MRI, which confirmed the sprain. She was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square. The team added that Collier will be reevaluated in the coming weeks, with further updates provided as available. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Collier had imaging done both Sunday and Monday and avoided a major injury.

Collier is expected to miss at least four games, including two against the New York Liberty.

The injury comes at a pivotal time for the Lynx, who are fighting to maintain their position in the tightly contested Western Conference playoff race. The Lynx currently lead both their conference and the entire league with a 24-5 record. Behind them in conference standings are the Phoenix Mercury at 6.5 games back.

Collier has been a standout for Minnesota this season and is widely viewed as the frontrunner for WNBA MVP. Through 25 games, she is averaging a league-high 23.8 points along with 7.7 rebounds per game.

Her absence comes as the Lynx hold a six-game lead over the Liberty in the league standings. Minnesota, currently sitting at 21–4, will need to adjust in her absence as they prepare for a challenging slate of upcoming games.

Collier’s timeline will depend on her recovery progress following the reevaluation. For now, the Lynx will be without their top scorer and leader on both ends of the court.

