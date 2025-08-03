Kayla McBride sent a hopeful message to Napheesa Collier, who suffered an injury during Saturday's matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces.

The injury took place as time was winding down in the third quarter. Minnesota was on a fastbreak as Natisha Hiedeman went up for a layup attempt, and Collier stepped on Alanna Smith's foot while trailing the play. This ended up having Collier roll her ankle, immediately going down to the ground in pain.

McBride reflected on the injury after the game. She was happy that Minnesota got the win over Las Vegas but had her mind on Collier, who went through a scary moment.

“I thought we put a great 40 minutes together. Obviously, you hate to see anybody go down, but especially your MVP,” McBride said. “We just wish the best for (Collier). We just want her to be healthy.

“She’s had such an amazing season and she’s just so impactful for us on both ends of the floor, but more than anything, we just want (Collier), the human being, to be okay.”

How Kayla McBride, Lynx played against Aces

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) defends against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the second quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Despite Napheesa Collier's injury, Kayla McBride and the Lynx dominated the Aces in a 111-58 blowout on Saturday.

The Lynx jumped out to a 35-17 lead and never looked back. They performed excellently on both sides of the ball, overwhelming the Aces in many ways.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including McBride. She had a great display, putting up 24 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Collier came next with 18 points and five assists before sustaining the injury. Meanwhile, Jessica Shepard had 18 points and 14 rebounds while Natisha Hiederman provided 17 points and four assists.

Minnesota improved to a 24-5 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference standings and the league. They are seven games above the Phoenix Mercury and 7.5 games above the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Storm on Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

More Minnesota Lynx News
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10), forward Jessica Shepard (15) and forward Bridget Carleton (6) celebrates a blocked shot by guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) against the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lynx go off for largest road win in WNBA history amid Napheesa Collier injuryDavid Yapkowitz ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Cheryl Reeve gets 100% real on Napheesa Collier decision after injury scareDavid Yapkowitz ·
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) dribbles against the New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) in the second quarter
Lynx’s Kayla McBride sets WNBA record in just 1 half vs. AcesGuillermo Guajardo ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier drives against Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson during the first quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier assisted off court after scary collision vs. AcesJess Koffie ·
Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates with the trophy and commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) after winning the 2025 WNBA All Star Game
Napheesa Collier unveils 2024 Finals loss put chip on shoulder: ‘My No. 1 goal is a championship’Jess Koffie ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates her teams win after game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at Target Center.
Napheesa Collier gets 100% real on how Unrivaled fuels WNBA successJess Koffie ·