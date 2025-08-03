Kayla McBride sent a hopeful message to Napheesa Collier, who suffered an injury during Saturday's matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces.

The injury took place as time was winding down in the third quarter. Minnesota was on a fastbreak as Natisha Hiedeman went up for a layup attempt, and Collier stepped on Alanna Smith's foot while trailing the play. This ended up having Collier roll her ankle, immediately going down to the ground in pain.

McBride reflected on the injury after the game. She was happy that Minnesota got the win over Las Vegas but had her mind on Collier, who went through a scary moment.

“I thought we put a great 40 minutes together. Obviously, you hate to see anybody go down, but especially your MVP,” McBride said. “We just wish the best for (Collier). We just want her to be healthy.

“She’s had such an amazing season and she’s just so impactful for us on both ends of the floor, but more than anything, we just want (Collier), the human being, to be okay.”

How Kayla McBride, Lynx played against Aces

Despite Napheesa Collier's injury, Kayla McBride and the Lynx dominated the Aces in a 111-58 blowout on Saturday.

The Lynx jumped out to a 35-17 lead and never looked back. They performed excellently on both sides of the ball, overwhelming the Aces in many ways.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including McBride. She had a great display, putting up 24 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Collier came next with 18 points and five assists before sustaining the injury. Meanwhile, Jessica Shepard had 18 points and 14 rebounds while Natisha Hiederman provided 17 points and four assists.

Minnesota improved to a 24-5 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference standings and the league. They are seven games above the Phoenix Mercury and 7.5 games above the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Storm on Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. ET.