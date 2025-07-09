The Phoenix Mercury got a big addition in DeWanna Bonner, and she was able to make her debut against the Minnesota Lynx. When Bonner checked in for the first time, she got a standing ovation from the crowd, as not only does she improve the team, but she is returning to the franchise that selected her fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA draft.

Bonner has been without a team for the past few weeks after things didn't go well with the Indiana Fever, who she signed with in the offseason. Bonner had a list of teams that she didn't mind playing for, but it was the Mercury that seemed to catch her eye the most, and they wanted her as well.

The Mercury have already been playing well this season with the big 3 of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper, and adding a player like Bonner will help them even more.

When asked why she chose the Mercury, Bonner kept it simple.

“I mean it’s home,” Bonner said via Desert Wave Media Co. “I know I’m gonna get the love, the support. The team, obviously, I know a lot of ladies on the team, but just excited to be back home, some familiarity around the city and the town.”

Hopefully, Bonner will play a role that she enjoys and can help elevate the Mercury as they have the team to make a deep playoff run.

DeWanna Bonner returns to Mercury

Since the last time Bonner has played on the Mercury, a lot of things have changed. One of the biggest things was the franchise building a practice facility, which was a reason why players such as Thomas and Sabally wanted to play for the team.

“Yeah this is my first time in (the Mercury’s practice facility). It’s just kind of been surreal,” Bonner said. “I was just telling everybody I was here for 10 years, but it feels like a brand new place since everything’s changed so much, but the fans made me feel welcome and they’re the same, so it still feels like home, just happy to be home.”

Bonner still has a lot left in the tank, and she's shown throughout her career that she can contribute wherever on the floor. The Mercury now have a roster loaded from top to bottom, and it will be hard for opposing teams to stop them. The only things that have been holding them back this season are injuries to their key players.

