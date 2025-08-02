The Seattle Storm may have fallen just short in a double-overtime thriller, but veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike delivered a performance that will be remembered far beyond the box score. In Friday’s 108-106 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, Ogwumike reached a major career benchmark, becoming just the sixth player in WNBA history to enter the 7000 point club.

ESPN took to its X account (formerly known as Twitter) after the thriller between the two teams in the Northwest was over, noting that the former Stanford product became just the sixth player in league history to break 7,000 career points.

“Despite the loss, Nneka Ogwumike surpassed 7,000 points in her WNBA career with 37 points tonight 🤯”

Ogwumike hit the milestone in fitting fashion — with a fourth-quarter free throw in the arena where she spent the first 12 seasons of her career. The former WNBA MVP finished the game with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists across 46 minutes, nearly matching her career high. It was a classic showing in a high-stakes battle between the Storm vs. Sparks, one where emotions, legacies, and playoff standings all collided.

The 14-year veteran now joins a legendary scoring list that includes Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, DeWanna Bonner, Tina Thompson, and Tamika Catchings. Her entry into the 7000-point club is even more remarkable, as she is the only player in the group with a career field goal percentage over 50%, currently at 54.2%.

Beyond the numbers, Ogwumike’s performance highlighted the leadership and durability that have defined her WNBA journey. She has averaged 18.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 28 games this season for Seattle. Her fifth double-double of the year Friday night marked her fourth game with 22 or more points in her last six — further proof that this scoring milestone came in peak form, not decline.

The veteran’s return to L.A. only added to the night’s significance. For over a decade, she was the face of the franchise in Southern California, leading the Sparks to a title in 2016 and serving as an All-Star 10 times. While Dearica Hamby’s game-winning layup with 4.3 seconds left sealed the dramatic win for Los Angeles, it was Ogwumike who stole the spotlight in her former home.