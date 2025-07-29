Nneka Ogwumike pulled off an impressive rebounding feat during Monday's matchup between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.

In just 19 minutes of action, Ogwumike finished with a stat line of 26 points, three rebounds and three assists. She shot 11-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Ogwumike climbed up the WNBA's all-time rebounding chart with her third and final board of the game. She surpassed Candice Dupree to jump from the eighth spot to the seventh spot, having 3,150 rebounds and counting.

How Nneka Ogwumike, Storm played against Sun

Nneka Ogwumike proved to be dominant as the Storm cruised to a 101-85 win over the Sun on Monday night.

The matchup was relatively close as Seattle had a 57-46 lead at halftime. However, the visitors blew the game wide open as they outscored Connecticut 30-12 in the third quarter. This allowed them to maintain a huge advantage that the Sun could not recover from.

The Storm dominated on the offensive side of the ball. They shot 60.9% from the field, including 45% from downtown. They also overwhelmed the Sun on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 37-26, and won 30-20 in the assists category.

Five players scored in double-digits on Seattle's behalf, including Ogwumike. Gabby Williams had a solid display with 16 points, three steals, two rebounds, and two assists. She shot 7-of-11 overall and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Dominique Malonga came next with 12 points and six rebounds, Skylar Diggins had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Ezi Magbegor provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Seattle improved to a 16-11 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Phoenix Mercury and six games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET.