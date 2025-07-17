Jul 17, 2025 at 9:04 AM ET

The Seattle Storm got another huge win on Wednesday night. Seattle defeated Golden State 67-58 to give themselves a 14-9 record heading into the All-Star break. The Storm's win was also important because it saw a pair of players enter the franchise's record books on the same day.

Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins both etched their names in Storm franchise history on Wednesday night.

Ogwumike and Diggins became the second- and fourth-fastest players in Storm history to reach 1,000 points, per the team's social media.

Ogwumike wasted little time in reaching 1,000 points with the Storm. She joined Seattle before the 2024 WNBA season after spending 12 season with the LA Sparks. Ogwumike scored 619 points during the 2024 season, meaning she needed to get to 381 points as soon as possible in 2025. She now has 394 points on the season.

Meanwhile, Diggins' story is almost the same. She also joined the Storm before the 2024 season and scored 605 points. She reached 403 points on the 2025 season against the Valkyries, bringing her up to 1,008 points with the Storm.

Hopefully the two veteran players can continue dominating with the Storm over the next few seasons.

Storm's Nneka Ogwumike moves up WNBA history books in win against Valkyries

Nneka Ogwumike was the most important player on the court on Wednesday night.

Ogwumike scored 22 points and led the Storm to victory over the Valkyries. 11 of her 22 points came in the fourth quarter, including some clutch free throws to help ice the game.

She received some help from both Skylar Diggins (10 points, one rebound, six assists) and Erica Wheeler (15 points, three rebounds, two assists).

Not only did she get into the Storm's history books, she also achieved a huge milestone in WNBA all-time history.

Ogwumike pushed past Candace Dupree for the sixth-most career points scored in WNBA history. She is now less than 500 points away from Tamika Catchings and a coveted top five spot.

Ogwumike (6,896 points) ranks third among active players behind only DeWanna Bonner (7,575 points) and Tina Charles (8,040 points).

The 35-year-old veteran has averaged over 600 points per season. If she decides to play one more season in Seattle, she should remain on pace to pass Catchings next year.

Next up for the Storm is a home game against the Wings on Tuesday night.