The top three players on the Seattle Storm — Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams — are exhibiting great chemistry and are extremely motivated to win a championship together this season. That unified front will be put on pause during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, however. The fabulous trio will be separated when the action commences in Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19. Ogwumike is not happy about it.

MVP favorite Napheesa Collier picked Ogwumike and Diggins, while opposing team captain Caitlin Clark selected Williams. A divided Storm is making for some conflicted feelings among the players and fans. A competitive fire undoubtedly sizzles at practice, so the chance to battle it out in a fun exhibition contest is probably satisfying to some degree. But Ogwumike is not looking to square off against Williams.

“I'm sick,” the 2016 MVP and WNBA champion joked while speaking to the media, via the @useyourlegs X account. “I'm not guarding her.”

Williams, who sat beside Ogwumike during the press conference, relayed what Diggins said regarding the temporary split. “My Shayla, my Shayla,” referencing the viral video of an emotional Tyrese Gibson crying about his daughter amid a custody battle (was ultimately granted joint custody).

The former top-five draft pick will not be able to lean on her Storm teammates when she partakes in her first career WNBA All-Star Game. Williams will also have to face off with her former UConn cohorts, Unrivaled co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Still, the 28-year-old is just ecstatic to be recognized among the best in the league today.

nneka’s “im sick” about gabby not being on the same all star team + gabby saying skylar did the my shaylaaaa. I’m dead 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oEVtcOCuvY — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm obviously just happy to be there, honestly,” Williams said. “The only thing that makes me nervous is that I'm going to be like a little lost puppy on the other team. I was looking forward to just like following them around and them showing me the reins, but I'm just looking forward to taking every moment in. It is going to be weird.”

The Storm are surely in for a memorable Indianapolis experience. Perhaps this All-Star battle will allow Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Skylar Diggins to have an even greater appreciation for the bond they built over the last couple of years.