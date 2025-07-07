Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams credited the team’s recent success to a renewed focus on identity and standards following Sunday’s 79–70 win over the New York Liberty.

The win, Seattle’s second straight over the defending WNBA champions, lifted the Storm to 12–7 and into possession of fourth place in the league standings.

“The last 48 hours, we have been talking about us,” Williams said, as reported by Percy Allen of The Seattle Times. “We have been talking about our standards and what has gotten us here, and what has gotten us trending upwards … We see the standings. We see all these things that would be nice to be here and it would be nice to win this series. But what does it take to get there? Why are we in this position in order for us to go up? We just focused on that (today).”

Seattle held the Liberty, who entered the game leading the league in scoring, to a season-low point total and just six points in the third quarter. The Storm outscored New York 22–6 in the period while forcing 2-of-18 shooting and 0-for-6 from behind the arc. Williams led the defensive charge, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The game against the Liberty came days after a 27-point loss to the Golden State Valkyries. Guard Erica Wheeler commented on the importance of self-reflection after that loss.

“It’s not about any other team,” Wheeler said. “It’s always about us.”

Seattle responded by beginning a three-game road trip with a one-point comeback win over Atlanta on Thursday. Against New York, the Storm saw five players score in double figures, including Skylar Diggins-Smith (13 points, six assists), Nneka Ogwumike (15 points), Ezi Magbegor (14 points) and rookie center Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Malonga (11 points, eight rebounds).

The Storm shot 45.1% from the field while limiting Breanna Stewart to eight points and holding Sabrina Ionescu to two points after halftime. With the series win over New York secured, Seattle now turns its attention to the final game of the road trip Wednesday against last-place Connecticut (2–15).