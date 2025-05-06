After a debut season that exceeded expectations on and off the court, Unrivaled’s founders say the league is planning to expand its reach in its second year while preserving the player-first model that helped define its first year.

The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will return for a second season with its six original teams — Lunar Owls, Rose, Vinyl, Mist, Laces and Phantom — and plans to add six to eight players to bolster roster depth. League officials told ESPN they also hope to host one or two games outside of Miami and increase seating capacity at the 850-seat Wayfair Arena.

“Growth and sustainability are both of our top priorities,” Collier said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “We still want to keep this about the top players and build everything for them.”

Unrivaled has thousands of viewers, strong attendance in inaugural season

Unrivaled drew strong attendance and averaged 221,000 viewers on TNT and truTV during its inaugural run. The league made nearly $30 million in revenue — double projections — and is expected to turn a profit in year two, according to sources. Collier and Stewart said player salaries and equity-based pay models will remain central to the league’s operations, even as discussions about player safety and scheduling intensify.

Some WNBA general managers have expressed concern about year-round competition and the physical toll on athletes. In response, Unrivaled created a relief player pool midway through the season and is examining potential rule changes, such as how games end on free throws.

Unrivaled’s leadership remains focused on attracting high-profile players like Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson. Paige Bueckers, the 2025 WNBA No. 1 draft pick, recently signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled, reportedly earning more for one season than her full WNBA rookie contract.

The league is also evaluating changes to training facilities and team continuity, with many players asking to return to the same rosters in 2026.

“The bottom line is these women deserve to be paid more,” said Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled’s president. “We want to continue to double down on the players here without trying to dilute what we can wholesomely pay them.”