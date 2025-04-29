Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said Monday that this year’s Seattle team is “definitely the most talented roster I’ve been a part of in my 13 years” in the WNBA.

Diggins-Smith made the comment during Storm media day as Seattle begins its 2025 campaign with a restructured roster following the trade of All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the loss, the Storm brought in veteran Alysha Clark in free agency and used the No. 2 pick from the Loyd trade to draft 19-year-old French center Dominique Malonga.

Diggins-Smith is a six-time All-WNBA guard and previously played on rosters featuring Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in Phoenix, which reached the 2021 WNBA Finals, but she believes the 2025 Storm have a higher ceiling.

Clark, who won championships with Seattle in 2018 and 2020 and with Las Vegas in 2023, echoed Diggins-Smith's sentiment, saying the Storm have the talent needed for a deep postseason run.

“I think we have enough talent on this roster to win a championship,” Clark said, as reported by Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “But there’s so many new pieces that you have to find that chemistry and jell. We’re taking it one day at a time, but that’s definitely on my radar. I want to win as much as possible.”

The team will look to replace Loyd’s 19.7 points per game with a more balanced offensive approach. Gabby Williams, who re-signed with the Storm after being designated a core player, said the plan is not to rely on one or two scorers.

“Maybe anyone can go off any night,” Williams said.

Diggins-Smith is expected to play a larger role this season. After returning from maternity leave, she improved her scoring from 13.1 to 18.5 points per game following the Olympic break. She also credited her offseason performance in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with helping her prepare for camp.

With defensive reinforcements like Malonga and Clark, Diggins-Smith said the Storm are aiming to be a top-two team defensively after finishing fourth last year.