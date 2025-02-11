The Seattle Storm were part of a blockbuster trade that shook up the WNBA at the beginning of the free agency period, sending franchise star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a deal that saw them acquire the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. As the Storm turned their attention to the rest of their roster, they agreed to a one-year contract with Gabby Williams in free agency, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Prior to the start of the WNBA free agency period, the Storm had cored Gabby Williams meaning that they had exclusive negotiating rights for a contract that started at the max. While the Storm were amenable to moving Williams to a team of her choice, as per Philippou, she wanted to remain with the team.

Williams signed a free agent contract with the Storm late last season after leading France to the silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. In the gold medal game against Team USA, she hit a buzzer-beating shot that would have sent the game to overtime, if not for her foot being on the line.

Williams has been an outspoken critic of the WNBA’s new prioritization clause, which essentially forces players to choose between playing overseas or playing in the WNBA. Many players head overseas during the WNBA offseason in order to help supplant their income.

In addition to re-signing Williams, the Storm also re-signed Nneka Ogwumike and signed defensive wing Alysha Clark. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Storm will have the opportunity to add an impact, foundational-type player.

Gabby Williams re-signs with Storm

One of the best two-way wings in the WNBA, Williams would have no doubt drawn plenty of interest on the free agent market. But with the Storm coring her, she was unable to speak with potentially interested teams. With Williams back in the fold, the Storm will remain competitive despite the loss of Lloyd.

Williams first joined the Storm ahead of the 2022 season when she was traded by the Los Angeles Sparks for Katie Lou Samuelson and the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She suited up in 36 games that season.

Her 2023 season debut was delayed as she was recovering from an injury suffered while playing overseas in the offseason. While her status for the 2024 season was in doubt, she ended up signing with the Storm following the conclusion of the Olympics.

In the 12 games she played last year, she averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 32.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.