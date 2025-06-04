The Seattle Storm made defense the main storyline on Tuesday night as they snapped a three-game losing skid and overpowered the Dallas Wings with an 83-77 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

The game featured a defensive showcase that tied a franchise record, with the Storm swatting away eight shots before halftime. Ezi Magbegor led the charge, tying her career high for blocks in a half with five, while towering rookie Dominique Malonga tallied her first career block in the WNBA.

Seattle’s rim protection was relentless early on. Magbegor anchored the paint with poise and timing, shutting down drives and disrupting shots inside. She finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two steals to go along with her block total, reinforcing her reputation as one of the league’s premier defenders.

The Storm trailed by as much as 11 in the first half and entered the break down 38 to 30 after Luisa Geiselsoder knocked down a wide-open three just before the buzzer.

But the second half told a different story.

After a massive 16-2 run, Storm guard Erica Wheeler converted a three-point play with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, helping Seattle regain the lead at 50-49.

Wheeler was instrumental throughout the second half, scoring all 11 of her points after halftime and dishing out seven assists. Seattle’s bench was also a key factor, contributing 30 points in a balanced offensive effort.

Gabby Williams led the Storm with 18 points, while Nneka Ogwumike added 14, including 10 in the second half. Diggins added nine points and five assists, though her double-digit scoring streak ended at 22 games.

For the Wings, DiJonai Carrington led all scorers with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen posted 16 points and 12 boards, and Maddy Siegrist chipped in with 11 and nine rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale struggled from the field, scoring just eight on 4 of 15 shooting.

The Storm’s win brings them to a 4-4 record and reignites their defensive identity, offering promise as the team looks to climb in the standings.