The Seattle Storm are clinging to the final playoff spot in the WNBA as they try to sneak into the postseason and make some noise when it counts. In order to do so, they will have to finish the regular season strong.

Wednesday night, the Storm lost even more ground in that race, dropping a critical game against the Atlanta Dream 85-75 in front of their home fans in the Pacific Northwest. However, star point gained Skylar Diggins-Smith still achieved a very impressive feat during the contest.

Diggins finished the game with just seven points but she also recorded four assists, marking her 72nd consecutive game with at least three assists. That is now the second-longest streak in WNBA, history, and she passed a pair of legends in the process.

“Skylar Diggins recorded her 72nd consecutive game with at least 3 assists, passing Teresa Weatherspoon and Ticha Penicheiro for the second-longest such streak in WNBA history,” the team wrote in a post on social media.

Diggins has been leading this Storm squad all season long after they traded away Jewell Loyd over the offseason, leaving the Notre Dame product as the clear-cut star in Seattle. However, she will have to continue to step up her game if she wants to get the Storm into the playoffs and advance into the postseason.

This loss dropped the Storm below .500, and they now sit at 16-17 with just seven games left in the regular season. They are still a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot, but LA still has eight games remaining to close that ground.

Seattle's schedule the rest of the way is a bit of a mixed bag, so it must take advantage of its opportunities against teams below it in the standings. That slate includes a pair of games against the Chicago Sky and one against the Dallas Wings, but it also has tilts against the mighty Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.

However, if Diggins continues to play at a high level, the Storm will be a tough out for just about anybody.

