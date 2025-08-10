Dominique Malonga had a career night in the Seattle Storm's 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

In 25 minutes of action, Malonga had a stat line of 22 points, 12 rebounds and a steal. She shot 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Malonga is progressing through her rookie campaign, averaging six points and four rebounds per game after 30 appearances. It turns out that this contest was a great night for the young center, setting a career-high in points.

The 19-year-old No. 2 pick had her breakout game ⭐️ Dominique Malonga dropped a career-high 22 PTS & 12 REB for her 2nd career double-double vs. the Aces!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/4ucPBhSp4I — WNBA (@WNBA) August 9, 2025

What's next for Dominique Malonga, Storm

Despite a breakout performance from Dominique Malonga, it wasn't enough as the Storm fell short against the Aces.

Las Vegas controlled the momentum for most of the game, leading 47-36 at halftime. Seattle fought back to cut the deficit to single digits, but they didn't have enough offensive production to pull off the rally.

Perimeter shooting had a solid impact on the game. The Storm only managed to convert six of their 21 attempts, an accuracy of 28.6%. In contrast, Las Vegas knocked down 10 triples after 22 tries, a sharp accuracy of 45.5%.

Five players scored in double-digits on Seattle's behalf, including Malonga. Erica Wheeler had a solid display of 16 points, three steals and two assists. She shot 7-of-15 overall, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Gabby Williams came next with 14 points and four assists, Brittney Sykes had 14 points and six assists, while Nneka Ogwumike provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

Seattle fell to a 16-15 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Aces and 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm will look to end their losing streak in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.