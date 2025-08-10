Dominique Malonga had a career night in the Seattle Storm's 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

In 25 minutes of action, Malonga had a stat line of 22 points, 12 rebounds and a steal. She shot 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Malonga is progressing through her rookie campaign, averaging six points and four rebounds per game after 30 appearances. It turns out that this contest was a great night for the young center, setting a career-high in points.

What's next for Dominique Malonga, Storm

Seattle Storm center Dominique Malonga (14) attempts to score a layup against Las Vegas Aces guard Aaliyah Nye (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Despite a breakout performance from Dominique Malonga, it wasn't enough as the Storm fell short against the Aces.

Las Vegas controlled the momentum for most of the game, leading 47-36 at halftime. Seattle fought back to cut the deficit to single digits, but they didn't have enough offensive production to pull off the rally.

Perimeter shooting had a solid impact on the game. The Storm only managed to convert six of their 21 attempts, an accuracy of 28.6%. In contrast, Las Vegas knocked down 10 triples after 22 tries, a sharp accuracy of 45.5%.

Five players scored in double-digits on Seattle's behalf, including Malonga. Erica Wheeler had a solid display of 16 points, three steals and two assists. She shot 7-of-15 overall, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Gabby Williams came next with 14 points and four assists, Brittney Sykes had 14 points and six assists, while Nneka Ogwumike provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

Seattle fell to a 16-15 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Aces and 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury.

The Storm will look to end their losing streak in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

More Seattle Storm News
DiJonai Carrington in a Minnesota Lynx jersey in front. Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx 2025 logos in background.
Grading 2025 WNBA trade deadline dealsJess Koffie ·
Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) passes the ball during the second half against Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena.
What Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike insists WNBA players are ‘adamant’ about in CBA talksZachary Howell ·
image thumbnail
WNBA rumors: Sky sharpshooter named ideal trade target for Storm, Dream, MercuryJess Koffie ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) attempts a jump shot over Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) during the fourth quarter at EagleBank Arena.
WNBA rumors: The Mystics trade Aces ‘had a chance’ to makeJulian Ojeda ·
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) celebrates after a basket against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Storm rumors: The next trade Seattle could make after Brittney Sykes dealMalik Brown ·
Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm reacts to the referees call during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx
Noelle Quinn praises Storm’s resiliency despite Lynx lossErin Achenbach ·