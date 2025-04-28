The spotlight of the 2025 WNBA Draft might have been on Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Wings, but it didn’t take long for Dominique Malonga to capture the basketball world’s attention.

Drafted second overall by the Seattle Storm, the 19-year-old center from France has already been called the “female Wemby” — a nickname first given to her by NBA legend Tony Parker. And based on her early showings, it’s easy to see why.

A star on the rise

Before setting foot in the WNBA, Malonga had already built an impressive résumé.

Playing for France’s Lyon ASVEL Féminin during the 2024–25 season, she averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Her size, skill, and efficiency at just 19 years old had scouts and fans buzzing long before draft night.

On top of her stats, Malonga wowed audiences by becoming one of the few women to dunk during a professional game in France — a rare and powerful display of athleticism for any player, let alone a teenager.

Viral moments and early hype

Shortly after the draft, videos of Malonga practicing in New York went viral.

In the footage, the 6-foot-6 rookie is seen effortlessly dunking during a workout session and casually draining shots from beyond the arc. Her ability to attack the rim and stretch the floor with her shooting instantly fueled fan excitement.

Many WNBA fans, stunned by her blend of size and skill, declared that Malonga could be the best player in her draft class, even better than the highly celebrated Bueckers.

“The WNBA’s version of Wemby… love it,” one fan posted.

“Maybe the best player in the draft,” another commented after watching her highlights.

“Her size and skill… she's on a Victor Wembanyama level of awe,” said another.

Across social media, supporters shared their disbelief at how effortless her dunks looked, with some already calling her a future star in the making.

Eyes on the new season

The excitement surrounding Malonga isn’t just about highlight plays. Fans are eager to see how her game will translate to the WNBA — and the wait won’t be long.

The new WNBA season tips off on May 16, and one of the most anticipated early matchups will be when Dominique Malonga and the Seattle Storm face off against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on May 19 in Arlington, Texas.

While it remains to be seen who will ultimately shine brighter in their rookie seasons, Dominique Malonga has already proven she has the tools, talent, and presence to make a major impact.

And if her early flashes are any indication, the “female Wemby” might just be about to take the WNBA by storm.