After 21 years in the WNBA, all with the Seattle Storm, Sue Bird retired in 2022 as one of the most successful players of all time. Three years later, in 2025, the Storm are honoring the greatest player in franchise history with a statue ahead of their game on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

The gesture will make Bird the first player in WNBA history to receive a statue. Bird, who has remained eternally grateful for the organization with which she built her career, confessed her love to the city of Seattle hours before her statue unveiling.

“It's given me a home,” Bird told reporters. “This city has given me a home, a place where I can have a career, a place where I've felt welcome. A place where I really grew up. In a lot of ways, I really grew up here; I've learned how to be an adult.”

Bird retired as the Storm's all-time leader in virtually every major category. She leads Seattle all-time in games played, scoring, assists, three-pointers made and steals, to name a few.

Bird is also the only player who was a part of all four of the Storm's WNBA titles. In doing so, she is the only player in league history to win a championship in three different decades.

Storm look to get back on track on Sue Bird's statue day

As the Storm look to honor one of the greatest players in WNBA history, the best gift they could give Sue Bird on her statue day would be a victory. Seattle is coming off an 80-78 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday that snapped a brutal six-game skid.

Their recent losing streak dropped them to eighth in the WNBA standings, barely clinging to a playoff spot. The 17-17 Storm are now only a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks for the No. 8 seed, the final postseason opening.

If the Storm miss the playoffs, it would be just their second time doing so in the last decade. They previously failed to make the postseason in 2023, their first year without Bird on the roster since 2001.