The Washington Mystics are in a rebuilding phase, but it is never too early to start envisioning the postseason. They received a firm reminder of what they are striving towards in Thursday night's Stanley Cup Playoffs showdown between the local-favorite Washington Capitals and visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

With the WNBA regular season fast approaching, the Mystics potentially gained extra motivation watching the Caps earn a 3-1 home win to even up the series at one game apiece. Moreover, Alexander Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and the rest of the squad surely appreciated receiving support from a fellow D.C. franchise.

Second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards expressed her excitement following a hard-fought Game 2 in Capital One Arena. “3-1 baby, keep it going!!!” she posted on X after the desperately-needed victory. Considering the Mystics traded last season's leading scorer Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky in February, and selected three players in the top-six in the 2025 WNBA Draft — Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore — extra chemistry-building seems like a good idea.

And bonding over a gritty hockey game in a boisterous atmosphere might be exactly the adrenaline boost this group needs before it takes on more experienced and presently superior competition this upcoming campaign. The Capitals did their part to put on a more than worthy performance for the Mystics and all those who piled into the building, rebounding from a poor Game 1 effort and getting back on track.

A veteran right winger sets the tone for Capitals

Tom Wilson, who tallied a career-best 65 points during the regular season, was the big driving force in Thursday's triumph. He helped Washington build a 2-0 lead early in the third period after making a nice assist to John Carlson, played stellar defense and scored the game-clinching empty-net goal in the final minute. His all-around performance could give Washington valuable momentum as it heads to Raleigh, North Carolina for Saturday's Game 3.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are looking to get good vibes going themselves. Fresh off the burst of life the Stanley Cup Playoffs presumably gave them, they begin their final week of preparation before colliding with the Atlanta Dream in CareFirst Arena on May 16.