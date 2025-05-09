The Washington Capitals lost Game 1 to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they did not allow their previous defeat to dictate Game 2. Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, and the Capitals handled business in Game 2 with a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Wilson helped lead the way for Washington in this contest. He scored a goal and added an assist in Game 2. He earned First Star honors for his efforts on Friday night. After the game, Wilson's efforts were recognized in a massive way. Ovechkin dropped the ultimate form of praise on the veteran forward.

“He set the tone, he our leader,” the future Hall of Famer said about Wilson, via The Hockey News reporter Sammi Silber.

Capitals' Tom Wilson is a tone-setter

Wilson acting as a tone setter for the Capitals is certainly nothing new. His physical brand of hockey has made him a fan favorite in the nation's capital over the years. However, he does not see anything extraordinary in the effort he brings each game.

“I don't think I'm really doing anything more than everybody else on our team. There's a full buy-in to be playing at this time of year. That's the expectation of our group,” Wilson said after defeating the Hurricanes on Thursday night, via Silber.

Wilson signed a massive seven-year contract extension with the Capitals in August 2023. He had some offensive troubles in 2023-24 but bounced back in a major way in 2024-25. He scored 33 goals and 65 points in 81 games during the regular season.

The Capitals have even this second-round series against the Hurricanes. Washington is looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018. Washington went on to win the Stanley Cup that season over the Vegas Golden Knights. Wilson and Ovechkin are leading a group who is seeking to claim the franchise's second Stanley Cup in 2025.