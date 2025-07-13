The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and historic events in league history. Scheduled for July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this year’s festivities mark the first time the Indiana Fever have hosted the All-Star showcase.

Headlined by first-time captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, the weekend promises a vibrant mix of elite basketball, cultural celebration, and fan engagement. From the dynamic team rosters and compelling player matchups to the league’s legacy and surrounding events, let's take a look at how the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend reflects the league’s ongoing growth and deepening audience connection.

The rise of new WNBA leadership: Teams Clark and Collier

This year’s All-Star format follows the now-familiar captain draft model, with the two top fan vote-getters leading their respective squads. Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever’s sensational rookie guard, led all players with over 1.29 million votes. Clark's historic college career and immediate WNBA impact have captured national attention.

Just behind her in fan voting was Napheesa Collier, the Minnesota Lynx forward enjoying an MVP-caliber season. The draft took on personal tones as both captains selected rosters that reflected their basketball identities, relationships, and on-court priorities.

Team Collier features a lineup built around experience, leadership, and personal ties. The starting five includes Collier herself, Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), and standout rookie Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings). Several of these players, including Stewart, Bueckers, and Collier, share UConn roots, highlighting a clear loyalty to the storied collegiate program that has shaped much of modern women’s basketball.

The reserves round out this strong core with Courtney Williams (Minnesota), Skylar Diggins (Seattle), Angel Reese (Chicago), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta). This mix of youth and experience brings balance to Team Collier, with players like Thomas and Diggins known for their gritty, all-around contributions.

Notably, Williams was Collier’s first pick among the reserves, showcasing the loyalty and trust between Lynx teammates. Collier also selected Cheryl Reeve, her Minnesota head coach, to lead the team, but interestingly, she received the coaching assignment via a pre-arranged swap with Clark.

Team Clark reflects the rookie captain’s unique blend of flash, vision, and competitive fire. Her starting five includes herself, Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), and Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury). Clark’s first selection was Boston, her Indiana teammate and fellow young star. This choice ensures continuity and chemistry on the floor, reinforcing Clark’s role as both floor general and strategic thinker.

Among the reserves, Clark chose Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Gabby Williams (Seattle), Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen (Washington), Jackie Young (Las Vegas), and Kayla Thornton (Golden State). These selections emphasize versatility and quickness, traits that will likely complement Clark’s fast-paced, perimeter-oriented playing style.

Despite having the right to keep her head coach, Clark agreed to a coach swap, allowing Reeve to coach Team Collier while her team will be led by Sandy Brondello of the Liberty. This decision adds another layer of intrigue to the game.

The history behind the hype

The WNBA All-Star Game has come a long way since its inception in 1999. That year, the Western Conference defeated the East 79–61, with legend Lisa Leslie earning MVP honors. Since then, the format has evolved, shifting from traditional conference matchups to captain-led drafts. Legends like Sue Bird, with a record 13 All-Star selections, and Maya Moore, who has three MVP awards, have cemented the game’s importance within the league’s legacy.

This year’s game continues that evolution. It represents the blending of eras, from experienced leaders playing alongside the next generation of stars. As the league itself continues to grow in visibility, commercial partnerships, and fan engagement, the All-Star Game becomes a symbol of that momentum.

Friday night and fan-focused fun

While the Saturday showdown takes center stage, All-Star Weekend kicks off with a packed Friday night slate. The 2025 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge will be held on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Expect fan favorites like Ionescu to participate, bringing elite shooting and ball-handling to the spotlight.

Alongside the on-court action, fans can enjoy WNBA Live, a multi-day festival at the Indiana Convention Center. This immersive experience includes panel discussions, autograph sessions, player Q&As, pop-up shops, WNBA fashion installations, and youth clinics. Corporate sponsors like AT&T and Aflac will sponsor activities, giveaways, and exclusive merchandise drops. The event serves as both a celebration of the league’s culture and a powerful community-building opportunity.

Beyond the hardwood: Community impact

The WNBA’s All-Star Weekend isn’t just about sports; it’s also a platform for communal activism. This year’s event in Indianapolis features numerous community initiatives, including the All-Star Cure (cancer research), All-Star Reads (literacy programs), All-Star Period Pack (menstrual health access), and youth-focused STEM and fitness activities.

Legacy Projects and charitable partnerships with local schools and women-owned businesses further demonstrate the league’s commitment to equity and empowerment. These programs help bridge the gap between players and communities, turning the All-Star platform into a force for social change. In many ways, this off-court impact mirrors what’s happening on the court: A movement bigger than basketball.

Gameday expectations

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+. Fans can expect high-scoring, fast-paced play with plenty of pretty passes, deep 3s, and alley-oops. The game will likely showcase standout performances from both captains, but don’t overlook veterans like Wilson, Stewart, or Thomas. The MVP race is nearly wide open, and with national viewership already breaking records, every player will be aiming to leave a lasting impression.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is more than a midseason exhibition. It’s a cultural milestone for women’s basketball, blending the energy of youth with the wisdom of veterans and attempts at solidifying legacy with the thrill of innovation. With Clark and Collier at the helm, fans are witnessing a generational shift in leadership and a league reaching new heights in popularity, professionalism, and purpose.

As the WNBA continues to expand its impact on and off the court, All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis serves as a beacon of where the sport is heading: More inclusive, exciting, and undeniably elite. Whether you’re watching for the flashy plays, the intense matchups, or the community celebration, this weekend promises to be unforgettable for players, fans, and the future of the game.

