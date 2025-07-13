The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and historic events in league history. Scheduled for July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, this year’s festivities mark the first time the Indiana Fever have hosted the All-Star showcase.

Headlined by first-time captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, the weekend promises a vibrant mix of elite basketball, cultural celebration, and fan engagement. From the dynamic team rosters and compelling player matchups to the league’s legacy and surrounding events, let's take a look at how the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend reflects the league’s ongoing growth and deepening audience connection.

The rise of new WNBA leadership: Teams Clark and Collier

This year’s All-Star format follows the now-familiar captain draft model, with the two top fan vote-getters leading their respective squads. Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever’s sensational rookie guard, led all players with over 1.29 million votes. Clark's historic college career and immediate WNBA impact have captured national attention.

Just behind her in fan voting was Napheesa Collier, the Minnesota Lynx forward enjoying an MVP-caliber season. The draft took on personal tones as both captains selected rosters that reflected their basketball identities, relationships, and on-court priorities.

Team Collier features a lineup built around experience, leadership, and personal ties. The starting five includes Collier herself, Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), and standout rookie Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings). Several of these players, including Stewart, Bueckers, and Collier, share UConn roots, highlighting a clear loyalty to the storied collegiate program that has shaped much of modern women’s basketball.

The reserves round out this strong core with Courtney Williams (Minnesota), Skylar Diggins (Seattle), Angel Reese (Chicago), Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta). This mix of youth and experience brings balance to Team Collier, with players like Thomas and Diggins known for their gritty, all-around contributions.

Notably, Williams was Collier’s first pick among the reserves, showcasing the loyalty and trust between Lynx teammates. Collier also selected Cheryl Reeve, her Minnesota head coach, to lead the team, but interestingly, she received the coaching assignment via a pre-arranged swap with Clark.

Team Clark reflects the rookie captain’s unique blend of flash, vision, and competitive fire. Her starting five includes herself, Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), and Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury). Clark’s first selection was Boston, her Indiana teammate and fellow young star. This choice ensures continuity and chemistry on the floor, reinforcing Clark’s role as both floor general and strategic thinker.

Among the reserves, Clark chose Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Gabby Williams (Seattle), Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen (Washington), Jackie Young (Las Vegas), and Kayla Thornton (Golden State). These selections emphasize versatility and quickness, traits that will likely complement Clark’s fast-paced, perimeter-oriented playing style.

Despite having the right to keep her head coach, Clark agreed to a coach swap, allowing Reeve to coach Team Collier while her team will be led by Sandy Brondello of the Liberty. This decision adds another layer of intrigue to the game.

The history behind the hype

The WNBA All-Star Game has come a long way since its inception in 1999. That year, the Western Conference defeated the East 79–61, with legend Lisa Leslie earning MVP honors. Since then, the format has evolved, shifting from traditional conference matchups to captain-led drafts. Legends like Sue Bird, with a record 13 All-Star selections, and Maya Moore, who has three MVP awards, have cemented the game’s importance within the league’s legacy.

This year’s game continues that evolution. It represents the blending of eras, from experienced leaders playing alongside the next generation of stars. As the league itself continues to grow in visibility, commercial partnerships, and fan engagement, the All-Star Game becomes a symbol of that momentum.