The WNBPA announced Thursday that it will once again increase the prize pool for the WNBA All-Star Weekend’s 3-point contest and skills challenge, awarding a combined total of $115,000 in partnership with Aflac.

The renewed partnership matches the payout figures awarded to NBA players for the same events. According to The Athletic’s Ben Pickman, the winners will receive $60,000 for the 3-point contest and $55,000 for the skills challenge. When added to the baseline prize money outlined in the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the 3-point contest winner will take home $62,575. Contest participants who do not win will still receive the standard $1,030 stipend provided by the league’s CBA.

Aflac partnership returns with bigger prizes, WNBPA lounge for 2025 All-Star Weekend

This marks the second straight year the WNBPA and Aflac have collaborated to offer supplemental prize money. In 2024, a $110,000 prize pool was distributed for the first time under the expanded partnership. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray swept both events and earned over 62 percent of her season-long salary — $185,000 according to Her Hoop Stats — in a single night.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend will take place in Indianapolis. The skills challenge and 3-point shootout are scheduled for July 18, followed by the All-Star Game on July 19.

In addition to the increased financial incentives, this year’s event will feature a new WNBPA All-Star Lounge sponsored by Aflac, where players will be awarded their winnings.

“We’re excited about what’s ahead as we grow this together. It’s not just about the rewards; it’s about building a future where our value is undeniable,” WNBPA president and Seattle Storm All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike said in a statement.

Aflac will continue as an official supplemental partner of the WNBPA, with the initiative aimed at further recognizing and rewarding the talent on display during All-Star Weekend festivities.