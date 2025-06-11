The WNBA is making a concentrated effort to promote both the Commissioner's Cup and some of the brightest stars the league has to offer. Tuesday's clash between the reigning champion New York Liberty (9-0) and struggling Chicago Sky (2-6) seemed to intrigue plenty of people, including Vanessa Bryant and her children.

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant took her three daughters to Brooklyn's Barclays Center to witness the action live and up close, via the WNBA X account. The game itself was not competitive, as the Liberty earned an 85-66 victory that was even more lopsided than the scoreboard suggests, but the star players collectively put on a worthy performance.

Vanessa Bryant and family courtside for tonight’s Sky-Liberty matchup on ESPN 🤩 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/K6qjVLb2aP — WNBA (@WNBA) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sabrina Ionescu led the way, scoring 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with seven assists, four steals and two blocks. Two-time WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven boards, five assists and two rejections in the win. The Bryant family was surely delighted to see fellow Los Angeles, California native Kennedy Burke drop 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench — went a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Article Continues Below

Angel Reese managed to make an impact even in defeat, totaling 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. She committed five turnovers, but the Sky star did her best to push the team forward. Unfortunately, Ariel Atkins was the only other Chicago player to score in double-figures.

Vanessa Bryant shows her support for the W

Although she did not witness a barnburner, hopefully Vanessa Bryant is pleased with the state of women's basketball. She has been a big supporter for the league, presenting the WNBA Advocacy Award, which bears the namesake of her late husband and teenage daughter Gianna (nicknamed Gigi), both of whom died in a helicopter crash that killed a total of nine people on Jan. 26, 2020. Gigi wished to pursue a professional basketball career, so obviously the W means a great deal to the entire family.

The Bryants watched the Liberty continue their perfect start to the 2025 season, with newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff soaking up the contest alongside them. Female star power emanated all throughout the arena.