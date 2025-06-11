Chicago Sky star Angel Reese walked into Barclays Center for the first time with the energy and excitement that have made her one of the most electric rookies in the league. Before taking the floor against the New York Liberty, she spoke with confidence and admiration for the city.

“I love New York,” she said pre-game. “It’s probably my favorite city to play in. This arena is legendary. It feels like bright lights. I just love being here. This environment is great. I really enjoy being here,” Reese said.

Angel Reese on New York City: “I love New York. It’s probably my favorite city to play in. This arena is legendary. It feels like bright lights—I just love being here. This environment is great. I really enjoy being here.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/SRyqjmpNfV — Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Those lights shined brightly on Tuesday night, but the Sky could not match the firepower of the undefeated Liberty.

New York pulled away with an 85-66 victory, continuing their perfect run this season. Reese, though, stayed true to the form that has captured so much attention. She delivered another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, battling inside from the opening tip to the final horn.

Article Continues Below

Her quote before the game offered a glimpse into her mindset. She feeds off moments like this. For Reese, New York represents more than just a stop on the schedule; it feels like a stage where she can showcase her game and her growth. She thrives under pressure and welcomes the spotlight. Even as her team struggled to keep pace, Reese attacked the boards, found her spots in the paint, and showed why she is one of the league’s most dominant rebounders.

The Liberty made their statement in the third quarter when they unleashed a 17-0 run that broke the game wide open. Sabrina Ionescu led the charge for New York with 23 points and seven assists. The Sky simply had no answer once the Liberty found their rhythm.

Despite the growing deficit, Reese never backed down. She stayed aggressive, continued to crash the glass, and finished strong even as the outcome became clear. She has reached 500 points and 500 rebounds faster than any player before her, and those numbers reflect not just talent but also the kind of determination that has defined her journey.

For Reese, nights like this in New York fuel her ambition. The city’s energy pushes her to keep elevating her game. While the Sky head home with another loss, Reese leaves Barclays Center with another lesson and more motivation. The lights were bright, just like she said, and she is determined to keep shining in them.