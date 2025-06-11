Coco Gauff is on top of the world. The tennis phenom is fresh off her historic win at the French Open, becoming the first American to win since Serena Williams in 2015.

She has made numerous public appearances since while still soaking in her victory. On Tuesday, Gauff sat courtside to watch the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky.

“2x Grand Slam champion- Coco Gauff is courstdie in New York @newbalance” the WNBA posted on their X page.

2x Grand Slam champion – Coco Gauff is courtside in New York! @newbalance pic.twitter.com/9TfDqRw8em — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her greatness on the tennis court extends to the basketball court as well. Gauff is one of the investors in the Unrivaled League, the 3-on-3 professional league that debuted earlier this year.

Among the other investors include Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony, JuJu Watkins, Alex Morgan, and Dawn Staley. Gauff is in the process of preparing for Wimbledon as well as looking to win her second grand slam title this year.

All the while, Gauff's become an icon in this era of popularity for women's sports. In many ways, she is on the same trajectory as the WNBA.

Article Continues Below

Coco Gauff and the WNBA are in this together.

While individual and team sports have different dynamics, Gauff and the WNBA share a mutual connection. In other words, their growth in stature is not mutually exclusive.

Both are experiencing a tremendous increase in popularity and recognition. The media coverage they generate speaks volumes as Gauff and players in the W are sought after for interviews, endorsement deals, and other aspects of visibility.

Gauff herself has expressed admiration for A'ja Wilson. They also share a common bond in speaking out on political and social issues.

In her spare time, Gauff has used her platform to call out racism and has openly supported the LGBTQ+ community. She also spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

Social justice is very much embedded within the fabric of the WNBA when it comes to race, gender, and sexuality. In more ways than one, Gauff and the WNBA are much alike.