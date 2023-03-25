Orlando Guardians quarterback Quinten Dormady is a vindicated man after an XFL investigation concluded he was not guilty of leaking his team’s playbook despite accusations that suggested otherwise. Although he has returned to the team, it was an emotionally draining ordeal that has naturally left some frustration.

“My name has been tarnished and defamed for things that were completely false. And that’s not just for this team or for any of this. This is for my lifetime,” Dormady told The Athletic’s David Ubben. “You google the name Dormady and the only thing that pops up is this.”

That is the cold reality of justice. Even when someone’s name is cleared, the damage has already been done. Infamy often outweighs truth, unfortunately. Especially in this hyper technological age. Dormady was dismissed from the team and XFL after a player from the San Antonio Brahmas allegedly texted his Orlando teammate and fellow QB Deondre Francois that Dormady had divulged information about the Guardians’ game plan.

The former Tennessee signal-caller denounced the claims as “bogus” and absolute bull****.” Since being reinstated into the league, he has spoken to the team and announced his intention to move forward from this terrible experience. Like many XFL players, this could very well be Dormady’s last chance in professional football. He is determined to not let overblown speculation in a group chat prevent him from seeing this opportunity through.

The 27-year-old has been working as a backup to former NFL first round pick Paxton Lynch, but he was given a chance to shine in last weekend’s game. He was 22-of-25 for 256 yards and threw two touchdown passes. Dormady was awarded the start Saturday against the Seattle Dragons. The Guardians came up short 26-19, but he performed adequately.

Quinten Dormady will hope that, in time and with enough in-game heroics, people learn to identify him as more than a man falsely accused of committing football’s most ignominious act.