The 2026 NFL Draft is still nearly a year away, but for a franchise like the Seattle Seahawks, one that’s in the midst of a roster retool and still searching for long-term answers at several key positions, early scouting is essential. The 2025 season will reveal much about the team’s direction, but some needs are already clear. The offensive line remains a glaring weakness, and the defense could use more playmakers in the front seven. With that in mind, here are three prospects the Seahawks must keep a close eye on as the 2026 draft cycle heats up.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Seahawks’ pass rush has been a work in progress for several years. While there are some promising young players on the roster, the team still lacks a true alpha on the edge, a player who can consistently win one-on-one matchups and disrupt opposing quarterbacks. T.J. Parker of Clemson fits that bill and is already being projected as a top-10 pick in early mock drafts.

Parker burst onto the scene with a 12-sack campaign in 2024, showcasing a blend of explosiveness, power, and technical refinement that’s rare for a player his age. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, he has the size to hold up against the run and the quickness to bend the edge and finish plays in the backfield. Parker’s motor is relentless, and he’s shown the ability to take over games against top competition in the ACC.

For Seattle, adding a player like Parker would be transformative. The Seahawks have long relied on a committee approach to generate pressure, but the lack of a true game-wrecker has limited the defense’s ceiling. Parker’s presence would not only boost the pass rush but also open up opportunities for the rest of the front seven. With the NFC West loaded with talented quarterbacks, having a player who can consistently collapse the pocket is a must.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Seattle’s offensive line woes have been well-documented. Despite investing a first-round pick in guard Grey Zabel in 2025, the unit remains one of the league’s weakest, particularly at tackle and center. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the group, and the lack of depth is a persistent concern. Enter Spencer Fano, Utah’s dominant left tackle, who is already drawing first-round buzz for 2026.

Fano is widely regarded as the best run-blocking tackle in the upcoming class. His combination of athleticism, power, and technical proficiency makes him a nightmare for defenders at the point of attack. At 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds, Fano moves with the fluidity of a much smaller player, routinely getting to the second level and erasing linebackers in space. His ability to pull and lead on outside zone runs would be a perfect fit for Seattle’s ground-heavy scheme, which has struggled to find consistency since the departure of its last Pro Bowl tackle.

What sets Fano apart is his mean streak and finishing ability. He’s not just content to block his man, he looks to dominate and demoralize. That edge is something the Seahawks have lacked up front, and it’s a trait that could help set the tone for a young, developing offense. With right tackle Abraham Lucas battling chronic knee issues and the interior still unsettled, Fano could be the anchor Seattle desperately needs to solidify its line for the next decade.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

While the Seahawks have invested in their secondary in recent drafts, the safety position remains in flux. The team’s current starters have shown flashes, but none have established themselves as true difference-makers. Caleb Downs, the Ohio State star, is the type of prospect who could change that in a hurry.

Downs is the consensus top safety in the 2026 class and is already being touted as a potential top-five pick. His versatility is his calling card, he can play deep, cover the slot, or drop down into the box and make plays against the run. Downs’ instincts and football IQ are off the charts, allowing him to diagnose plays quickly and put himself in position to make game-changing plays. Over the past two seasons, he’s posted elite grades in both coverage and run defense, and he’s also a dynamic punt returner, adding value on special teams.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a long way off, and much will change between now and next April. But for the Seahawks, the needs are clear, and the stakes are high. Monitoring prospects like Spencer Fano, Caleb Downs, and T.J. Parker should be a top priority for Seattle’s front office as they look to build a roster capable of contending in the years to come.