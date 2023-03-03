What is going on in the XFL? The up-and-coming rival of the NFL enjoyed an incredible start to their reboot season. However, after the hype died down, there has been a steady decline in ratings. It certainly doesn’t help when one of the teams, the Orlando Guardians, cut their QB after pulling off some ridiculous shenanigans.

The Guardians reportedly have cut their QB Quentin Dormady after investigating a claim that he gave plays to his opponents. The former Tennessee product repeatedly told their opponents their own plays, per Dov Kleiman. This is a rather ridiculous story.

Story: The Guardians of the #XFL cut QB Quinten Dormady after he allegedly gave an opposing team plays from the Guardians playbook. The team heard about it, investigated, and released Dormady. They also removed his stats from the XFL website.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From an outside perspective, this is a rather hilarious story that would probably be told everywhere. However, these types of controversies hurt the XFL more than the team itself. The league is trying to cultivate a brand that could, in theory, put them in competition with the NFL. Controversies like this (where a player openly sabotaged his team) cannot be good for the league.

The XFL features many different former players in the NFL as well as other gridiron football leagues. One of the QBs for the Guardians is actually former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Paxton Lynce. This is going to be a brutal QB situation for Orlando, as they try to bounce back after a horrible start to their season.