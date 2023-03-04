In a shocking turn of events, Orlando Guardians’ quarterback Quentin Dormady has been reinstated by the XFL after he was released by the team for giving away its plays to their opponents.

The league made the decision after receiving “additional information” following Domady’s release.

“The league is actively reviewing a personnel issue regarding a player on the Orlando Guardians who was released from the team yesterday afternoon,” the statement read.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Additional information on the situation was brought to the attention of the league overnight, and the league has reinstated the player while it conducts a formal investigation into the issue. The situation is under review, and we will share more details regarding the findings as appropriate.”

Dormady was ousted from the team on Friday but was reinstated by the league later in the day. He was initially removed from the XFL’s website by the team. Dormady played for Central Michigan, Tennessee and Houston during his college career.

The XFL is less than a month into its reboot and is trying to generate interest to one day compete with the NFL. This is a peculiar development in the early stages of the league’s rejuvenation process. The XFL features many former players in the NFL as well as other football leagues that have made their stamp on the gridiron. One of the QBs for the Guardians that fans would know is former Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch. Orlando has had a difficult start to the season and could turn to Lynch to try to bounce back.