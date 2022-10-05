Identity of lucky fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has finally done it. He has broken Roger Maris’ all-time home run mark by hitting his 62nd homer of the season Tuesday night. It didn’t take Judge long, as he led off the game taking Texas Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco deep for a solo shot to start the game.

Unlike the 61st home run, which fell just short of the stands full of eager fans, this ball made it. A Dallas man named Corey Youmans caught the ball on the fly. He was immediately taken into the tunnel beneath the stands by Rangers security.

#Rangers Security whisked away a Dallas man by the name of Corey Youmans who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

You can see Youmans being treated like a celebrity. Cameramen and women following his every move. He is even asked what he plans on doing with the baseball, keeping it or giving it back to Judge. Youmans replies: “That’s a good question. I haven’t thought about it.”

That is certainly understandable. One can only imagine the amount of adrenaline running through his veins at that moment. He just caught Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball. It is estimated that if sold through auction, the ball will sell for somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million. Youmans might not need it exactly.

The man who caught the historic Aaron Judge baseball, Corey Youmans, doesn't exactly need the money. He is a vice president at Fisher Investments, which manages $197 billion worldwide. It may be the price of Judge's next contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2022

Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball sold at auction for $3 million back in 1998. To this day that is a record for any baseball sold. But the sports memorabilia market has exploded over the last couple of years. This ball very easily could surpass that mark.

After Judge made history, fans went nuts on Twitter but were not the only ones. Yankee legend Derek Jeter even chimed in on social media, along with Maris’ son.