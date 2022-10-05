Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball is expected to fetch millions of dollars, so it’s no surprise why a lot of people would want to get it. One fan, however, went all out and even jumped off the rails to try to catch the ball when the New York Yankees slugger hit the HR feat on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Unfortunately for the said fan, he wasn’t even close to the ball and his effort went for naught.

a fan jumped over the railing trying to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR that wasn’t close. Hope he’s okpic.twitter.com/lEvZuQ5gtO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2022

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Holch, Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball went to seat no. 3 of Section 31, Row 1 of the Globe Life Field. The lucky fan who caught the ball was also spotted by the cameras, and unsurprisingly, he was stoked to get it.

The Rangers supporter who got the ball was then taken down the stadium and escorted by police officers, probably for his own protection and to get the ball authenticated.

Oh…to be this lucky Rangers fan 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/dBv5KhZzmo — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) October 5, 2022

Judge broke Roger Maris’ franchise and American League record for most HRs in a season with the incredible hit against the Rangers. As reported previously, the HR balls of Judge starting from his 60th could fetch a combined $20 million. Sure enough, the 62nd one holds a huge importance and a ton of value considering it is the ball when the Yankees superstar made a new record with.

We’re pretty sure the fan who got the ball is doing extremely great, so here’s to hoping that the supporter who jumped fence is okay.