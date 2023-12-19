The Philadelphia Eagles may have been exposed by Nick Bosa and the San Fransisco 49ers, leaving the blueprint to the rest of the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone on a three-game skid following their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles haven't been the same Super Bowl-contending team since Week 13. Philadelphia has now suffered losses to the Niners, Cowboys, and Seahawks in three weeks, two of which have come in blowout fashion.

Niners star Nick Bosa spoke on the Eagles following San Francisco's win in Week 13, stating they laid out the “blueprint” for teams to beat the Philly. The 49ers have been back and forth with the Eagles throughout the season, racing to see who can win the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. Both teams have been atop of the NFC for the past few seasons, brewing a rivalry that usually gets settled in January.

“Yeah, I mean, you see it on tape, though,” said Bosa. “Obviously, we put the blueprint out there. Hopefully, the Cowboys watch the tape.”

Bosa explained how the Niners kept Hurts to play their hand and move straight into the defense's game plan. The Niners showed the league what it takes to beat the Eagles and it seems to be working for other squads. Philadelphia may be a talented team, but their one-dimensional offense hasn't gotten them anywhere recently.

“We made Jalen stay in the pocket and escape outside instead of those B-gaps, and it paid off. Because Jalen is looking at the rush every play, so you just have to be disciplined and not give him that quick escape route where he can get to his guys quick,” said Bosa, per Andrew Kusleika at Gridiron Heroics.