Nick Sirianni explained the Matt Patricia decision

The Philadelphia Eagles made a controversial decision to promote Matt Patricia to defensive playcaller this week, taking over for defensive coordinator Sean Desai ahead of the team's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and head coach Nick Sirianni explained the move after the game.

“I made the decision,” Nick Sirianni said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment.”

The Eagles defense played well in the first half against the Seahawks, but the second half game up 17 points. That included a late drive for the lead led by Drew Lock that ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who beat James Bradberry on the play.

The Eagles have now lost three games in a row and dropped to 10-4 on the season. They had a chance to take back the lead in the NFC East with a win on Monday. Now, they have to hope that the Dallas Cowboys lose one of their remaining three games win the division.

Philadelphia finishes with three winnable games. Two are against the New York Giants and the other is against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys have games against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders to finish the season. So it is very possible that the Eagles win the division still, but they need some help in doing so.