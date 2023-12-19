Christian McCaffrey has George Kittle's vote

The San Francisco 49ers are currently having a stellar season. The number two ranked team in the entire league, the 49ers hold an 11-3 record and are on a six-game win streak. Leading this year's NFL Most Valuable Player race is none other than the team's quarterback, Brock Purdy. For tight end George Kittle, however, the title belongs to his other teammate, Christian McCaffrey.

“I'd vote for Christian,” Kittle said in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. “Your defense has to completely change to cover guys like Tyreek (Hill of the Miami Dolphins) and Christian. Everything has to change.”

Aside from defensive adjustments, Kittle also touched on the fact that whenever the ball is in McCaffrey's hands, the amount of yards covered automatically comes flowing in for the 49ers.

“Your gameplan can't be the same because you have to account for guys who every time they touch the ball could be a 70-yard touchdown. The amount of times that Christian or Tyreek has just carried their teams and put them on their back and scored touchdowns and won games…and it's a team sport don't get me wrong but every time Christian touches the ball, our whole offense is like, ‘alright well he's going to get 10 to 20 to 50 yards,'” Kittle shared.

"I'd vote for Christian." George Kittle understands the MVP he race his 49ers teammates are in…and also knows who'd get his vote. My full @YahooSports piece on the case for CMC + Kittle's great breakdown of how Purdy's elevating the Niners 👇🏽https://t.co/tujey3kWNF pic.twitter.com/gA7rS6gd0y — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 18, 2023

Christian McCaffrey's impressive run

Throughout the season, McCaffrey has been a nightmare for opposing defenses. The 27-year-old is currently this season's league leader in rushing yards at 1,292.

The 49ers' past two games show why he's a viable candidate for Most Valuable Player. Against the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey amassed 115 rushing yards to go with 72 receiving yards. The running back also accounted for three touchdowns (one rushing and two receiving). Two games before, against the Seattle Seahawks, he tallied 145 rushing yards in 16 carries.

Whether or not Christian McCaffrey wins the MVP award, it won't change the fact that he's already stamped his mark as one of the top players in today's league.