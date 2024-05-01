The Washington Nationals take on the Texas Rangers. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Rangers.

The Washington Nationals had won four games in a row when they came to Arlington for this midweek series. It was clearly asking too much for the Nats to win five games in a row. The Rangers were ready and waiting. They had the day off on Monday and looked like a rested and refreshed team in the process of hammering Washington, 7-1. Texas pitchers held the Nationals to just three hits. The Rangers scored in five consecutive innings, the fourth through the eighth. Texas played an excellent, well-rounded game and looked like the team a lot of people expected to see before the season began. The Rangers have a big target on their back as the World Series champions, but against inferior opposition, it shouldn't matter. The Rangers' talent and depth should carry them through a large portion of their schedule against comparatively weaker opponents. It's true that the Rangers have endured some significant injuries early in the season, but they have a lot of options on their roster and should be able to put the boot on the throat against lower-rung teams such as the Nats. Texas will need to bank these wins so that later in the season, when the Rangers play important and potentially decisive games versus A.L. West rivals Houston and Seattle, they will lead by a few games in the standings instead of being tied or — much worse — trailing by several games.

Here are the Nationals-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Rangers Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-150)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Rangers

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. PT

*Watch Nationals-Rangers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals were not in a good position to win on Tuesday. They played in Miami on Monday night and had to then make the flight to Arlington for the Tuesday game. The Rangers had Monday off and were able to rest up and recharge for Tuesday's game. Texas blew out Washington, and no one should be particularly surprised.

This is where we pivot to Wednesday. The Nationals got a full night of rest and should be much sharper in this game. Also, let's keep in mind that the Rangers aren't fully healthy and have not been especially strong in the first month of the season. The Rangers are World Series champions, but it's not as though they dominated Major League Baseball during the 2023 regular season — anything but. They are vulnerable, and the Nationals can pounce.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are a much better and more talented team than the Nationals. They are feeling good after their Tuesday blowout of the Nats. Washington is a team Texas should not only beat, but beat consistently. Also keep in mind that the Nationals' four-game winning streak came entirely against the Marlins, one of the two worst teams in the National League (Rockies) and one of the four worst teams in baseball. Washington winning was less a commentary on the Nats and more of a reflection on the awful Marlins.

Final Nationals-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are just a lot better than the Nats. Take Texas.

Final Nationals-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5