5 things you should never do as a new Pokemon card seller

Are you interested in selling Pokemon cards on eBay or some other type of online platform? Perhaps you want to start a business. Maybe you want some kind of a side hustle. Or maybe you just want to sell off your childhood collection for some quick cash?

Regardless of what avenue you want to pursue, there are some unwritten rules you need to follow in order to have success selling Pokemon cards. Or at least, if you want to be considered reputable.

But instead of telling you what you should do, let’s make things a bit easier: here are five things you should never do when selling Pokemon cards:

Don’t take bad pictures

Probably the most common mistake that new eBay sellers make is taking poor photos of their items, and I really can’t comprehend why. It’s not complicated to snap a distinct, visible picture that doesn’t just look like a bunch of fuzzy pixels mashed together.

You don’t need some type of hi-tech camera. You don’t need advanced editing software. All you really need is a regular camera phone and some decent lighting. That’s all it takes. But even then, some (okay; many) sellers screw up.

Here are a few questions: why are you taking photos with lighting that looks like a flashlight low on battery? Why are you taking photos on white backgrounds? Why are you standing five feet away from the card you are photographing?

These are all issues that seem like common sense things that you should not do, and yet, a rather large faction of eBay sellers engage in these types of practices. Then they wonder why they get complaining customers.

Use a small lamp with a bright white light so customers can actually see the card they are purchasing. Lay the card on a flat, dark surface so people can more easily see any imperfections. Sit down when you’re taking the photo so it’s as close as possible.

Oh, and be sure to take photos of the front and back of the card, particularly if it’s a relatively valuable item. You don’t need to do this for cheap cards that are five dollars so long as you provide a condition description (more on that in a bit), but for cards that are $20 and above? Take photos of the front and back so customers know exactly what they are getting. And if the card is a holo? Snap photos of the holo portion of the card so customers can see if there are any scratches.

Don’t make bad titles or neglect descriptions

I see this so many times: a person is trying to sell a Pokemon card, and they don’t even put “Pokemon” in the listing title. Or they’ll misspell a word. It’s just peak laziness.

Now in instances like this, you are actually hurting yourself more than you are hurting any potential customers, because you are significantly decreasing your visibility. This is especially the case if you are running an auction. Too many times, sellers don’t get the right return for an item they are auctioning because they don’t get enough bidders due to a shoddy title.

In addition, do not neglect descriptions. If you are selling Pokemon cards, I would strongly advise that you describe the condition of the card in the listing. And accurately. Don’t list a card as “mint” if it has tons of whitening. As a matter of fact, you are better off never listing a raw, ungraded card as “mint” at all. The highest you should really go is “near mint.” That way, you are closing the door on any nitpicking.

Protect yourself and make life easier for potential buyers by ensuring you are writing appropriate titles and including accurate descriptions of your item.

Don’t double list

What is “double listing?” Let’s say you have a couple of the same PSA-graded cards. So in this example, let’s say you own a pair of PSA 9 Base Set Charizards. Don’t list them both at the same time. List one, and when that one sells, list the other one.

Listing multiple of the same item at once just makes sales more difficult for you as the seller. As a buyer, I don’t like seeing three or four of the same item in separate listings on a seller’s page because now, I have to examine each item to see which one looks the best. It’s more time for potential customers, so it’s more likely they’ll just exit your page and look elsewhere.

Also, do not make quantity listings for valuable items. When you are listing an item, you have the option of listing a quantity in one listing. So going back to the two PSA 9 Base Set Charizards, you can technically make the listing a quantity of two and just combine them into one listing.

Here is the problem with that: you are only taking a photo of one of the two cards, so when Customer A buys the card pictured, Customer B will not be able to see the actual card they are purchasing when they buy the remaining copy.

Now, notice I made the caveat of not doing this for “valuable items.” If you have some bulk cards you are trying to sell, then by all means, list them in a quantity. If you have 20 Base Set Unlimited Charmanders that go for around $2 each that you want to unload, you should absolutely make one listing with a quantity of 20.

I’m talking about items $20 and up. The more valuable the Pokemon card is, the more picky a customer is going to be with the product they are receiving.

Don’t gouge on shipping costs

There is a psychological benefit to including free shipping on all of your Pokemon card orders. Customers would actually prefer to buy an item that is listed for $39.99 with free shipping than one that is listed for $36.99 with $3 shipping. Obviously, it’s the same price, but again, there is a psychological effect that makes the customer more apt to go for the item with free shipping (just like how you should list an item for $39.99 rather than $40).

Additionally, it makes things easier on you as a seller. When you have shipping costs on all of your items, you then have to go through the process of combining shipping when a customer wants to purchase multiple cards. That is just a headache and can make things messy, but it can all be avoided by just making shipping free.

Sometimes, you’ll see sellers list an item for $1, but then they’ll charge $6 shipping. That’s silly, and even the most senseless customer will steer clear of your store if you do that.

Just take the shortcut and include free shipping. Your customers will thank you, and you will thank yourself.

Don’t mislead (a.k.a. don’t lie)

The absolute worst thing you can do as an eBay seller is mislead or lie to your consumer base. It will make people never want to deal with you, and word will spread (feedback exists for a reason).

If your card has a crease, don’t try and take photos of the card that hide it. Your customer is going to see it, and they are going to open a return case. Show the crease.

Obviously, mistakes happen. Sometimes, you’ll sell a card that you didn’t even realize had a particular defect. I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about openly covering up issues, being deceitful in titles or photographs, etc.

There are very few things worse than a liar. This is something that applies to literally every facet of life, so don’t think it somehow doesn’t matter in the business world.

Treat your customers with respect, and they will respect you in return.