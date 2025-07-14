We still don't know who will play Batman in James Gunn's DCU, but a former WWE world champion, Randy Orton, has thrown his name into the hat.

Orton responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, from ScreenTime. They asked who should play Batman in the Peter Safran and Gunn-led DCU. While he did not say anything, Orton replied with a waving hand emoji.

It went viral, with over six million views to date. We will have to see if it happens, but Orton is ready to answer the call (or Bat Signal).

Will WWE star Randy Orton play Batman in the DCU?

Currently, no one has been announced to play Batman in the DCU. More than likely, it will be a more experienced actor than Orton, who has appeared in some movies.

He appeared in his first movie in 2011, appearing in That's What I Am. Two years later, he succeeded his former rival John Cena in the 12 Rounds franchise, starring in the sequel, Reloaded.

In the following years, Orton would appear in a couple more WWE-produced movies. He had roles in The Condemned 2 and The Countdown. Additionally, he appeared in Changeland, which also starred Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

So, we will see if his resume suffices to play Batman. David Corenswet just kick-started the DCU by starring in Superman. He was previously known for his roles in House of Cards, The Politician, Pearl, Lady in the Lake, and Twisters.

Orton is currently getting ready for a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam. He will team with country singer Jelly Roll to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Previously, Orton feuded with Paul for the United States Championship during the “Maverick's” reign. Orton was unsuccessful in his challenges.

Still, he has remained one of WWE's top stars. He is coming off a runner-up finish in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament, losing to Cody Rhodes in the finals. That meant he missed out on a world championship match at SummerSlam. It was the second year in a row Orton finished in second place in the tournament, losing to Gunther in 2025.

He also had his last match against John Cena ever at Backlash in May 2025. They are longstanding rivals, and they had one final encounter before Cena's retirement in December 2025.