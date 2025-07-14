Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love revealed Yang Hansen's favorite song, which will come as a surprise to many. Portland's newest center is already making waves after he was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While this move by the Trail Blazers came as a surprise to many, the 20-year-old has already shown his potential in his first two Summer League games as he learns to play at this level. Hansen has predictably drawn a lot of media attention as the only current player from China in the NBA, but he's handled it well so far and made several entertaining comments.

The latest bit of news to come out from the 7-foot-1 big man has been about his favorite type of music. And fellow rookie Caleb Love, who's been in the spotlight for a while now, revealed Hansen's go-to song in a recent interview.

Caleb Love says Hansen Yang's favorite song is ‘WTHELLY' by Rob49 🤣 “He sings that a lot.” (via @trailblazers/ YT) pic.twitter.com/irdm5LdY1W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hansen may have to verify these comments himself for them to be 100% believable, but it's already clear that he is building chemistry with his new teammates. While Love went undrafted this year and is fighting for a roster spot, he has the talent to not only make the team but carve out a rotation spot for himself. The 23-year-old was a decorated player in college with North Carolina and Arizona, having been named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, then First-team All-Pac-12 and First-team All-Big 12, as well as Pac-12 Player of the Year and a Second-team All-American in 2024.

Through two games, Love is averaging 18 points and has been given the green light. With the trade of Anfernee Simons, the Blazers could use some more shot creators and outside shooting on their current roster, a need that a more consistent Love can fill. The St. Louis native must, however, limit the dips that he had at times in college to succeed at this level. Hansen, on the other hand, needs to continue working on his skillset and adjust to the NBA's physicality.

The young center is still a developing prospect and, at most, he'll be a backup center on this roster during the 2025-26 season. Portland is expecting to take another jump up in the Western Conference hierarchy this season and contend for a playoff spot. And with this roster's intriguing young talent, the franchise has the potential to finish a lot higher in the standings than projected.