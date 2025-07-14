The New York Mets' selection of University of Michigan infielder Mitch Voit with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft not only propelled him into the professional ranks but also completed an unprecedented achievement in collegiate sports history.

With this pick, Michigan became the first school ever to produce a first-round selection in all four major North American sports leagues, MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL, in a single year, per Greg Harvey of Stats Perform.

Voit’s selection completed the rare sweep, joining fellow Wolverines Mason Graham (No. 5 to the Cleveland Browns), Colston Loveland (No. 10 to the Chicago Bears), and Kenneth Grant (No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins) in the NFL Draft, Danny Wolf (No. 27 to the Brooklyn Nets) in the NBA Draft, and William Horcoff (No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Penguins) in the NHL Draft.

Mitch Voit, 20, transitioned to second base full-time in 2025 after previously playing as a two-way player. He missed time on the mound after undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow in early 2024. But, despite this, he had a standout season, slashing .346/.471/.668 over 56 games, showcasing both offensive consistency and defensive improvement.

Ranked No. 63 on MLB Pipeline’s draft board, Voit was the top pick for the Mets, who had their original first-round selection moved back 10 spots due to exceeding the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. The Mets have now used their top pick on a college bat two years in a row, following the 2024 selection of Carson Benge from Oklahoma State.

Voit’s offensive profile includes a right-handed swing that, while occasionally rotational and pull-heavy, displays strong contact skills and power potential across the field. MLB.com projected his power to translate into 15–20 home runs per season. Defensively, Voit has exceeded expectations at second base with plus speed, strong range, and an arm that was previously clocked in the low-90s from his pitching days.

“I’m a winner, plainly put,” Voit said after being drafted. “I’ll do anything it takes for the team to win. I just go out there and love the game, enjoy the game, and play to win. At the end of the day, that’s my goal, and everything else falls in line.”

The University of Michigan's athletic department, led by athletic director Warde Manuel, who signed a five-year extension in December 2024, has earned praise for its all-around success. Michigan finished 13th in the 2025 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, a clear sign of success across multiple sports, including a national title in men’s gymnastics.