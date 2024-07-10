The Las Vegas Aces' very own A'ja Wilson is your NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete. She also joins Celtics' star Jayson Tatum as the co-cover athlete of the game's All-Star Edition. The 2x WNBA Champion just added career achievement to her resume. And for both newcomers and returning fans of the series, NBA 2K25 offers several new improvements to separate itself from its predecessor. But for now, let's take a look at the cover.

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete A'ja Wilson Has Heartfelt Response

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson was extremely honored to grace not one, but two different covers for NBA 2K25. “Being featured on the cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” she said. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to bet capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience in in-game.”

The NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition cover features Wilson hoisting up the 2023 Finals Championship trophy. Wilson and the Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty in four games, defeating NBA 2K24 WNBA edition cover athlete Sabrina Ionescu. The Finals victory marked the second in Wilson's career.

Before even earning both rings, Wilson was already a proven talent in the league. She currently has 3 MVP awards (1 Finals, 2 Regular Season), 2 Defensive player of the Year awards, and six All-Star nods to her name. She's still only 27 years old, with plenty of gas left in the tank to produce more HOF quality seasons. The 2018 first overall pick of the WNBA draft was perhaps the best draft pick the team has ever made.

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition Details.

The NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition is a GameStop exclusive item sold only in North America (physical only). It features all the same content as the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition. However, if you want a more upgraded version with Wilson on the cover, check out the All-Star edition. This version of the game includes more MyCAREER and MyTEAM content for fans to enjoy.

NBA 2K25 offers the same familiar experience we've all come to know and love. However, the game will also host a suite of new improvements for both New and Current Gen players. Furthermore, PC players will get finally get to experience the same version of the game as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. This means you'll get to try out the new ProPLAY technology, and explore the new and improved City.

Current Gen players can also still look forward to some new improvements. A new neighborhood offers players a chance to complete quests, earn rewards, and more.

That wraps up everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition cover, which features Las Vegas Aces' star A'ja Wilson. If you're interested, check out the other cover athletes, Vince Carter and Jayson Tatum.

