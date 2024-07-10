The Boston Celtics' very own Jayson Tatum is your NBA 2K25 cover athlete. Shortly after winning his first NBA Championship, Tatum will also have the honors of gracing not one, but two different versions of the game. NBA 2K25 will offer a familiar experience for the series, but with new improvements to try and set itself apart from its predecessors. But for now, let's take a look at the cover.

Jayson Tatum Reacts To Gracing NBA 2K25 Cover

Jayson Tatum shared his reaction to being on the cover of NBA 2K25. “It's an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25. I've been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it's been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it's humbling to see this come to life.”

Tatum graces not only the standard cover, but the All-Star Edition cover with WNBA star A'ja Wilson. Vince Carter will be the cover athlete for the game's Hall of Fame Edition.

Drafted 3rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, it's safe to say that Tatum is one of the league's most talented players. With three first-team nods, and a brand new Championship ring, he's built quite a resume. Although Jaylen Brown ended up earning the Finals MVP, Tatum still averaged 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the playoffs. His high-quality level of play helped the Celtics crush the Mavericks in just five games.

NBA 2K25 also features some brand new improvements for players on all systems. PC players can finally enjoy the benefits of ProPLAY technology. This means they can finally compete in modes like MyNBA, The W, and explore The City. However, keep in mind that Cross-Play will only be available for New-Gen Consoles.

Speaking of MyNBA and The City, the developers are making some exciting changes to both. MyNBA is receiving a sixth era, while The City will be made more compact, yet interactive. Of course, these changes only apply for New-Gen players.

However, Current-Gen players on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will still receive a new “metropolis”-themed neighborhood, where they can complete quests and earn rewards.

That wraps up everything we know about the Standard and All-Star Edition covers of NBA 2K25, which features Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum. We look forward to learning more about NBA 2K25 in the coming months. The game arrives to store shelves this September.

