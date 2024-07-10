The NBA 2K25 release date is approaching soon, with a whole new suite improvements and gameplay features for players on all systems. Both New and Current Gen players will see new changes that sets 2K25 apart from its predecessors. However, NBA 2K25 will still offer the same enjoyable gaming experience we've come to cherish over the years. Without further ado, let's take a look at the release date.

NBA 2K25 Release Date – September 6th, 2024

The NBA 2K25 release date is Friday, September 6th, 2024. It will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The game comes with four different editions:

Standard Edition – $59.99 on Nintendo Switch, and $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

– $59.99 on Nintendo Switch, and $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC WNBA Edition – Gamestop Exclusive (Available in North America only as a physical copy) which costs $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

– Gamestop Exclusive (Available in North America only as a physical copy) which costs $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S All-Star Edition – $99.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC 100,000 VC MyTEAM Content: 10 MyTEAM player Cards (3 guaranteed 89 OVR) 3 Diamond Shoe Cards 3 Takeover Boosts 1 Amethyst Coach Card MyCAREER Content: 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games) 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games) Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt

– $99.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC Hall of Fame Edition – Available only for a limited time (September 8th). Costs $149.99 and will be available for PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. All All-Star Edition Content MyCAREER Vince Carter Cover Jersey Season 1 Pro Pass (4 rewards upfront) 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription

Available only for a limited time (September 8th). Costs $149.99 and will be available for PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Boston Celtics' very own Jayson Tatum graces the Standard and All-Star Edition cover. A'ja Wilson is the WNBA edition cover, and joins Tatum on the All-Star cover as well. Lastly, Vince Carter is the Hall of Fame Edition Cover athlete for NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 Gameplay

While we don't have any footage of gameplay yet, we do know that NBA 2K25 will continue to run on ProPLAY technology for it's New Gen Counterparts. Additionally, PC players can now enjoy the same benefits as New Gen players do, which includes the new ProPLAY tech.

NBA 2K25 will bring a familiar experience for fans of the series, but with new improvements across several modes to differentiate itself from its predecessor. If you're a newcomer to the series, here's a brief rundown of some of the modes:

MyCAREER: Create your own NBA player and bring glory to yourself and your team.

MyTEAM: A card-collecting mode where you build your dream-team lineup by opening and earning new player packs.

MyNBA: NBA 2K's Franchise mode, where you play as your favorite team and control several aspects about both the league and your organization

The W (New Gen): a WNBA-themed mode which lets you play as all 12 WNBA teams

ProPLAY technology uses real NBA footage to create authentic player movement. From simple movements like passing the ball, to more complex skills like dunks and alley-oops, you'll see players move more realistically than ever before.

Of course, there's much more to it than that, but we'll have to wait and see more content in order to really explain the new details. But in the meantime, here's a few nice tidbits of information for fans of the series.

Firstly, New Gen players (including those on PC), can experience a new sixth era in MyNBA. These Eras let you control your franchise from different points in NBA history. Want to start in the 80s or early 2000s? The choice is yours!

Furthermore, New Gen Players will be able to explore a more compact, yet interactive City. As for Current-Gen players, you'll have a new Neighborhood to explore. Here, you can complete, quests, earn rewards, and connect with others online.

NBA 2K25 Story

NBA 2K25 can technically have a couple of different stories, depending on how you look at it. However, it's safe to say that MyCAREER will offer the true narrative experience. Here, you'll follow your player throughout their career, and experience new storylines as you go along. And whether you explore The City or the Neighborhood, there'll be plenty of characters to interact with.

NBA 2K24's MyCAREER story had your player coming into the league as a top-rated prospect. We're interested in seeing what the developers have in store for us in the next installment.

That includes everything we know about the NBA 2K25 Release Date, Gameplay, and Story so far. We look forward to learning more in the coming months, as the game arrives this September. We're most eager to see the new MyNBA era, as well as the new improvements to The City.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.