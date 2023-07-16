Even before WNBA All-Star Weekend arrived, it didn't take long to notice the support for the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. One of the hottest teams in the league right now with some of the biggest names in basketball, the Aces have become a marketing treasure for a league that's looking to grow and expand it's reach among sports fans. The Aces have arguably the biggest name in women's basketball and the WNBA right now in superstar and reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. Wilson has been featured on numerous media platforms and her likeness is plastered all over the city. But where does she consider herself when it comes to some of the current ambassadors of the league? Wilson gave an honest response to assembled media during one of her WNBA All-Star availabilities.

From earlier this weekend, A’ja Wilson’s response to where she considers herself on the WNBA player hierarchy. pic.twitter.com/eboW83q6do — David Mendez-Yapkowitz (@Dave_Yapkowitz) July 16, 2023

“I still got some time, I still got some winning to do before I can even say that. I still feel like I'm a young gun in this league,” Wilson said. “But definitely everyone's starting to pass the torch. You just feel it, you feel the shift in women's sports. I'm so glad that I'm on the upward curve of it because a lot of people laid the foundation down for us to be able to play this game that we love. I don't think I'm up there just yet, I don't have enough on my resume to say that. But I'm blessed to be able to still be in this league. This league is hard to stay in.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There's no denying that A'ja Wilson is at the front and center of the Aces on court attack. Surrounded by other WNBA All-Stars in Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Wilson is the engine that makes the team go. A five-time WNBA All-Star, the only season Wilson was not selected to the team was the bubble season in 2020 when the league did not hold WNBA All-Star Weekend.

It's not just on the court though were Wilson has helped with the growth of the game. A leader on her team with a hilarious personality, Wilson has helped the Aces become one of the most marketable teams in the WNBA. When it comes to expanding the reach of women's basketball, the Aces are one of the teams leading the way.

“I think we play a huge part in that. The biggest thing would have to be just our franchise, our front office, everyone rallying around us,” Wilson said. “When you look at our practice facility, it's something that I've honestly never seen before. It's great all across the board and it brought so many eyes to us and how we get down. I think the beauty of it as well is we win. It's easy to cheer on a team when they're winning. And that's what it's going to take for people to continue to look at us is winning the games, playing the right way and making it entertaining. When it comes to growing the league or the game, whatever you want to say, I think we do in a way that's us, it's designated to us. I think that's what people need to understand, it's going to look different for different teams, different cities, but that doesn't mean don't watch it or it's not as entertaining. It is, it's there, give it a chance. I think that's what we do, we just go out there and be us.”