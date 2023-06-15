The Vegas Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup title on Tuesday night, the city's second consecutive year with a championship after the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA title last year.

The win prompted plenty of congratulatory messages on social media. One of those messages came from President Joe Biden, who tweeted his applause to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city. Today, the team and entire community are champions. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

Some people took exception to Biden's wording, including Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson. Wilson sent a tweet of her own upon seeing the president's tweet.

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR 😐😐 when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

The Aces won the WNBA championship last season thanks in large part to Wilson's play. President Biden's “@POTUS” Twitter account never sent out congratulations to the Aces after the win and Wilson claims that the team was never invited.

The tweet from President Biden's account could be interpreted in a different way, given that it doesn’t say anything about the Golden Knights being the first Vegas team to win a championship. He instead said that they were simply the first professional team in Las Vegas, which is true. The Golden Knights started playing in 2017, with the Aces moving to Las Vegas for the 2018 season.

If Wilson and Aces fans want to be angry at President Biden, it shouldn't be for his tweet. It should be for not extending the Aces an invitation to the White House, though The Athletic reports that the Aces were invited after all.

The Aces are out to a great start as they try to defend their title. They sit atop the WNBA with an 8-1 record. A'ja Wilson is averaging 20.1 points as she tries to become the fourth player in WNBA history to win three MVPs.