Las Vegas aces star A'ja Wilson is one of the best players in the WNBA. She continues to reach impressive feats, most recently scoring her 3,000th career point. Wilson stayed humble after reaching the 3,000-point mark though, posting a two-word tweet.

“big blessings,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

At just 26-years old, she's already enjoyed a remarkable WNBA career. She has been an All-Star in four of her first five seasons in the league, and will probably add another All-Star selection this season. She also played a pivotal role in leading the Aces to a championship in 2022.

As of this story's publication, A'ja Wilson is averaging 20 points per game on 56.2 percent field goal shooting. Wilson is also averaging 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Her all-around game is what makes her such a special player. It's rare to find someone who can dominate on both ends of the floor like Wilson.

The Aces have their sights set on winning another WNBA championship this season. Despite losing their first game of the year on Thursday, it's difficult to refute that Las Vegas isn't the team to beat at the moment. They currently hold a sparkling 7-1 record and feature stars such as Kelsey Plum and Candace Parker on the team in addition to Wilson. With Becky Hammon as their head coach, the Aces future is unquestionably bright.

For now, A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas will place their focus on bouncing back from Thursday's defeat on Sunday in a matchup against the Chicago Sky.