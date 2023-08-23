Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson matched WNBA history Tuesday night, scoring 53 points in a win over the Atlanta Dream. Wilson scored 40 points 11 days earlier, then a career-high, which lasted four games before being topped.

“I was just really aggressive today,” Wilson said, via M.A. Voepel. “I'm out there having fun, and I get the opportunity to play with some amazing women. I don't take these moments for granted. But it wasn't a feeling like, ‘Oh, my God!' It was kind of just in the flow. The biggest thing is just my timing. I see a lot of different defenses every possession.”

This should come as no surprise for Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP who helped the Aces win the championship last season. Wilson can get a bucket on any given night and she was having her way with the Dream in her first 50-point performance.

Only two other women have scored 50 points in a WNBA game. Riquna Williams was the first to do it when she scored 51 for the Tulsa Shock against San Antonio in 2013. Liz Cambage set the record with 53 as a member of the Dallas Wings in 2018.

The five-year interval between the new record was nearly matched, but A'ja Wilson had to settle for tying the record. The Aces themselves are trying to set records, both individually and as a team. They've achieved plenty already this season, but anything short of a repeat championship would be seen as a failure.

With Wilson leading the way as the Aces superstar there's no reason to believe they won't go back-to-back.